MADA condemns the attacks against journalists and participants in peaceful demonstrations and calls for their protection

Ramallah/PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) condemns the attacks on citizens and journalists during the past days by the Palestinian security services, during their coverage of the peaceful marches that erupted in separate areas across the West Bank in protest against the murder of the Political activist Nizar Banat after his arrest by the Palestinian security services, and rejects the infringements on the media freedoms of journalists during the performance of their duty and their work in the field.

MADA Center views with great seriousness at the dangerous deterioration in freedom of expression, which is now subject to serious violations by security agencies that are supposed to provide protection for citizens, journalists, and media workers, not violate their rights.

The attacks by the security services during the past days had affected at least five journalists. These attacks varied from detention, as happened with journalist Ahmed Al-Sarafandi on Thursday evening, confiscation of equipment, and physical attacks such as beating, as happened with the Quds News Network reporter Najla Zaitoun who was attacked twice in a row, and journalist Shatha Hammad and others.

MADA Center stresses the need to protect the right of citizens to express their opinions freely and renews the demand to form an independent investigation committee to investigate the murder of Nizar Banat and the attacks on journalists and citizens during peaceful marches, in order to achieve justice and give rights to their owners, and prevent the situation from getting worse.