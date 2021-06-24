UNRWA hosts a high-level delegation from the Qatar Fund for Development to learn about Qatar’s support for the education sector

Beirut/PNN/

On June 15, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) hosted a high-level Qatari delegation headed by H.E. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon, Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al-Jaber, and H.E. the Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, at the UNRWA Nablus School in Sidon, Lebanon. They were received by the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Mr. Claudio Cordone, along with a number of Lebanese officials and representatives of the Palestine refugee community in Lebanon.

The Qatari delegation’s visit to one of three UNRWA schools it supports in Lebanon, was organized as a show of Agency gratitude for contributions made by the State of Qatar, through Qatar Fund for Development to UNRWA, especially its education programme.

On this occasion, H.E. Ambassador Al Jaber said: “We praise the role played by UNRWA in alleviating the suffering of the refugee and we appreciate the close cooperation between Qatar and UNRWA in order to guarantee the right of Palestinian refugees and their access to education opportunities and a decent life.”

For his part, H.E. Mr. Al-Kuwari said: “Here at Qatar Fund for Development, we believe that education is the key to peace, stability and security. Investing in education is the key that will provide children and youth with the tools they need to be positive members of their society. For this reason, Qatar Fund for Development is proud to contribute to the development of Education to empower students with the skills and knowledge that will support them in their future to become active members of society.”

Mr. Cordone expressed his gratitude for Qatar’s support for Palestine refugees and UNRWA and said: “I would like to thank Qatar for its generous contribution to support Palestine refugees. This assistance is essential to ensuring that Palestine refugees continue to benefit from education services in light of Lebanon’s growing social, economic and health challenges.

At the end of the reception, prizes were distributed to a number of students who won an art competition organized by UNRWA, sponsored Qatar Fund for Development, online for sixth-grade students, who produced artworks and selfie videos in which they shared their opinions and advice on successful learning during the Corona pandemic.

The partnership between UNRWA and the State of Qatar has been established with a primary focus on quality education. Over the past 10 years, Qatar Fund for Development contributed more than US$ 100 million in support of the Agency. This funding has enabled UNRWA to continue to provide quality and inclusive education to Palestine refugee students and has contributed to basic health care and relief and social services in the area.