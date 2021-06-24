Abbas calls on his Fatah movement to work together to defeat the Israeli occupation

RAMALLAH/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas last night called on members of Fatah Central Committee and Revolutionary Council to “work together and hand-in-hand to defeat the Israeli occupation, build the independent Palestinian state on the land of [our] fathers and grandfathers, defend Palestinian heritage and the future of [our] children and grandchildren.”

Speaking at the closing session of the Revolutionary Council meeting in Ramallah, which was held over three days at the presidential headquarters, the President said, “I will defend this (Fatah) movement, and its legacy, present, and future, and will not allow the revolution and the Palestine Liberation Organization to be stolen.

Together we will celebrate the legacy of this great movement, the spearhead of the struggle of our great people.”