UNRWA Launches US$ 164 Million Humanitarian and Early Recovery Appeal for Gaza

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is launching a $164 million humanitarian and early recovery appeal following the hostilities in Gaza in May 2021.

This updated appeal incorporates the immediate emergency response actions implemented by UNRWA in Gaza and the West Bank between 10 and 31 May, as well as early recovery needs of Palestine refugees in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, until 31 December 2021. It supersedes the initial US$38m Flash Appeal that was issued on 19 May 2021.

“The impact of this conflict on Palestine refugees – like that of the three preceding rounds of violence – has been devastating,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini. “The trauma suffered by Gaza’ population, including some 1.4 million Palestine refugees, will continue to reverberate for a long time,” he added.

The airstrikes have caused substantial damage to physical infrastructure, including homes and UNRWA installations and water and sanitation networks in refugee camps. UNRWA installations that served as designated emergency shelters also suffered damage with up to 71,000 people seeking shelter at the height of the conflict. As of 23 May, an estimated 7,500 Palestine refugees remain displaced, of whom 7150 individuals are sheltering with relatives and friends, and approximately 350 individuals remain in two UNRWA schools in Jabalia and Beach Camp.

The appeal outlines the needs for emergency shelter repairs, humanitarian assistance to displaced families and emergency repairs and maintenance of UNRWA installations. Also, funds will be required to temporarily subsidize rental payments for those Palestine refugee families whose shelters have been completely destroyed or damaged in the form of Transitional Shelter Cash Assistance.

An alarming number of Gaza’s citizens, particularly children, display physical and psychological signs of severe distress and are at risk of developing mental health disorders.

The appeal outlines funds required for mental health and psychosocial support activities, including for desperately needed recreational and stress alleviation activities in a safe environment, as well as psychosocial assistance and referrals to more specialized mental health services, where needed. Summer fun weeks and after school activities will be organized for up to 150,000 children.

Other funding is requested for education in emergencies, environmental health, protection and emergency preparedness.

UNRWA takes this opportunity to remind its partners that the activities presented in this appeal can only be implemented if the Agency’s Programme Budget and oPt Emergency Appeal for 2021 receive contributions in the amount required to sustain staffing and infrastructure essential to the delivery of health, education, mental health, relief, environmental health, and protection services, as well as the coordination and management components of the response.

The Agency reiterates that the implementation of activities related to reconstruction in Gaza requires the smooth flow of goods and materials through the only designated entry point, Kerem Shalom Crossing.

“UNRWA is on the ground in Gaza ready to press on with the massive recovery efforts in a timely, efficient and secure manner. But we rely on the generous support of our partners to implement all the necessary reconstruction, humanitarian assistance and protection projects outlined in this urgent appeal,” concluded Commissioner-General Lazzarini.

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty.

UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs. As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall.

UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 with a mandate to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to registered Palestine refugees in the Agency’s area of operations, namely the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight.

Thousands of Palestine refugees who lost both their homes and livelihood because of the 1948 conflict have remained displaced and in need of significant support for over seventy years.

UNRWA helps them achieve their full potential in human development through quality services it provides in education, health care, relief and social services, protection, camp infrastructure and improvement, microfinance and emergency assistance.

UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions.