Dozens injured after Israeli settlers attack al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah

Jerusalem/PNN/

Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in the holy occupied city of Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which has been taking the brunt of the Israeli aggression targeting the occupied territories since May.

The Palestine Information Center reported the development on Monday. It said Israeli forces raided the neighborhood afterward, injuring at least 20 Palestinians and arresting two others.

The forces were, meanwhile, reported to be trying to break into the al-Kurd family’s house in Sheikh Jarrah. Muna and Mohammed, two siblings from the family, have been campaigning passionately against the Israeli regime’s activities targeting the area, prompting it to put them under arrest on at least one occasion.

In May, the regime handed out eviction orders to the neighborhood’s residents, prompting the entire West Bank, where Jerusalem is located, to rise in raging protests.

Israeli forces confronted the rallies heavily, killing scores of Palestinians. Israel also waged a war against the nearby Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of Palestinians there.

Also on Monday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Israeli forces had stormed the town of Beita near the city of Nablus in northern West Bank.

It said it was treating 21 people, who had been wounded during the aggression, including 12, who had suffered teargas asphyxiation.

The town’s youths have been trying to confront Israeli settlers and forces there with a handful of methods, including setting tires ablaze, blinding their vision with flashlights and laser beam, and cranking up the volume of loudspeakers.

So far, four Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of others wounded during the Israeli regime’s aggression targeting the town.