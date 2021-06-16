Seven Palestinian prisoners remain on hunger-strike against administrative detention

Bethlehem/PNN/

Seven Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli prisons are currently on an open-ended hunger strike against administrative detention, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

The PPS said in a statement today that the number of prisoners on hunger strike is rising, rejecting the administrative detention policy which the Israeli authorities have recently escalated.

The statement added that seven prisoners are continuing their strike, the oldest of whom is 28-year-old Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, from the town of Dura, south of Hebron, who has been on hunger strike for 42 days. The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) continues to keep him in the Ramla prison clinic.

Khader Adnan, 43, from Jenin, also remains on his hunger strike for the 17th day in a row, as the Israeli court in Ofer had postponed the decision to confirm his administrative detention order until June 20, knowing that he is being held in difficult conditions in Al-Jalma Detention Center.

The two prisoners, Youssef Al-Amer, 28 years, and Amr Al-Shami, 18, both from the Jenin refugee camp, continue their hunger strike for the 16th day in a row, rejecting their administrative detention.

59-year-old prisoner Jamal Al-Taweel from Ramallah continues his hunger strike for the 13th day in a row, against the Israeli authorities’ continued administrative detention of his daughter, journalist Bushra Al-Taweel. The IPS recently transferred him from Ofer prison to the Hasharon prison.

Ayser Al-Amer, 21, and Ibrahim Al-Amer, 19, both from Jenin camp, began a hunger strike in the Gilboa prison in support of other prisoners on strike, including Youssef Al-Amer and Amr Al-Shami.

Last month, the Israeli intelligence issued 200 administrative detention orders, without a charge or trial, which is the highest percentage compared to previous months, as the majority of these orders are against new detainees, noting that a number of prisoners, since the beginning of this year, have individually carried out strikes against the administrative detention policy.