Tayseer Khaled: Fascit and Far-Right Parties Dominate Israel’s new government

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the political bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that there is nothing new under sun in Israel and described the new Israeli government as a government of glass dominated by the fascist and extreme right, and it is proceeding in its foreign policy and in its relationship with the Palestinian side to follow the footsteps of Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy, whether in the so-called Iran nuclear file or in the policy of Judaization, displacement, ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem, the policy of robbery of Palestinian lands, expansion of settlements , annexation and denial of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and building their independent national stste on the borders of June 4, 1967, given that the right of self-determination between sea and river is an exclusive right for the Jews in Palestine, and it will follow in the footsteps of the Netanyahu government in continuing to siege Gaza Strip and turning it into a large prison and a testing ground for its aggressive plans and lethal weapons, which the US administration provides it with.

He added that the coalition agreements on the basis of which this government was formed between the various parties participating in it reflect its clear programmatic and political orientations, with its political and ideological colors, between the centrist, right-wing and extreme right parties, especially there is Future / Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, Yamina Party led by Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beituna Party led by Avigdor Lieberman Tikva Hadash / A New Hope headed by Gideon Sa’ar, agreements with clear political dimensions that do not differ in substance from the Likud Party, and with the so-called Zionist left parties such as the Labor Party headed by Merav Michaeli and the Meretz Party headed by Nitzan Horowitz with civil dimensions related to the political system , civil laws in Israel and regulations to serve in the army and other civil affairs , while the agreement with the Arab List for Change, headed by Abbas Mansour, is limited to dimensions related primarily to services, which this government undertakes to provide to the Palestinian Arab public in the country, which are services that were cooked mainly in the kitchens of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

On the basis of this assessment, Tayseer Khaled called not to waste time and become attached to the illusions of a political settlement in the current circumstances, and to focus effort and attention primarily on the changes taking place in the world and in the circles of international public opinion in light of the achievements provided by the “Saif Al-Quds” gift and the wide participation in the international campaign to boycott Israel, disinvestment and imposition of sanctions on it as a state of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing, in addition to paying attention to the home front, returning to the democratic path, holding general legislative and presidential elections, elections for national councils and decisions of national consensus, and starting without hesitation in building a unified central national leadership and unified field commands in cities and in the countryside to raise the ongoing confrontations with the occupation forces in various areas of the West Bank, including Jerusalem, from its current spontaneous state to an organized state that leads a valiant popular uprising on the path of comprehensive national disobedience, which does not stop before the occupation is defeated, settlements are dismantled, independence is achieved, and rights are taken, including the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes, from which they were forcibly displaced brute military