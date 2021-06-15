Settlements & Controlling Area ( C ) on top of the new Israeli Government’s Policy

Bethlehem/PNN/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that the agreements that were signed between the centrist parties and the right-wing Zionist parties in Bennett’s government, such as, the Yesh Atid, Yemina, and Tikva Hadasha parties, clearly stipulated to form a ‘monitoring body’ to retain Area C in the occupied West Bank, besides, strengthening and expanding what they named ‘heritage sites’, and approving the building of 300,000 housing units at affordable prices in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, which means that the new gov’t follows the same policy of the previous Israeli governments in destroying the house, stealing Palestinian lands, and construct settlements, as well as strengthening and expanding construction in the city, and transfer it as a center for all ministries, departments and Israeli government institutions.

Multiple sources report that the new Israeli government will intensify monitoring of Palestinian construction activities in Area C, as Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Gideon Sa’ar, leader of the Tikvah Hadshah party, who holds the position of Minister of Justice in the new government, reached an agreement to appoint 50 inspectors to monitor the Palestinian construction, while their work won’t include settlers construction in these areas.

Knowing that the Inspection Department at the Civil Administration has until now monitored Jewish and Palestinian construction activities in Area C, it rarely demolishes what settlers build, but always demolishes what Palestinians build. Israeli journalist Barak Rafid, a political commentator for the Wallallah website, said in a tweet that the decision that the new government will implement in the West Bank constitutes clear evidence of imposing the ‘apartheid regime’, warning that large circles in the American Democratic Party won’t agree with that.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation municipality in occupied Jerusalem, supported by the ‘Israeli Ministry of Religions’ intends to build a new huge bridge in the Moroccan Gate, and remove the wooden bridge designated for the incursions of extremist settlers. It is 2/5 m wide, and 70 m long, although previous excavations were carried out in this area that led to cracks and collapses in the wall. Certainly, these excavations will inevitably lead to significant damage to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its gates.

In Silwan, the Israeli Occupation Authorities renewed demolition notices for 13 Palestinian families in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan, south of the occupied Jerusalem of about 100 families whose homes have been threatened with demolition for several years.

The head of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, Fakhri Abu Diab, said that teams from the occupation municipality in Jerusalem delivered reports of demolishing homes belonging to 13 Jerusalemite families living in the Al-Bustan neighborhood within 21 days. According to Abu Diab, the area of Silwan’s lands is 5,640 dunums, and it includes 12 neighborhoods, inhabited by about 58,500 Jerusalemites, and there are 78 outposts in which 2,800 settlers live.

The policy of displacement and ethnic cleansing is not limited to Jerusalem and its neighborhoods but includes a number of areas in the West Bank, such as the Jordan Valley and areas south of Hebron.

The occupation army demolished a Palestinian residential community north of Jericho, leaving its residents in the open air without shelter.

The demolition included 4 houses and 6 barracks ‘tin and iron structures’ used to house livestock in the Arab al-Ka’bneh area in the al-Ma’rjat area under the pretext of not having licenses. The occupation forces had come a few days ago and filmed the gathering, and later they came and dismantled and confiscated all the facilities.

The Palestinian community is located in an area “C” under full Israeli control, and construction or land reclamation in these areas is prohibited without permits from the occupying authorities, which are almost impossible to obtain.