Palestinians warn Israel of deteriorating conditions due to flags march in Jerusalem

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Muhammad Shtayyeh warned against the Israeli government allowing extremists today in the occupied city of Jerusalem, known as the Israeli Flag March.

Shtayyeh said in a tweet on Twitter: “We warn of the dangerous repercussions that may result from the occupying Power’s intention to allow extremist Israeli settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem today”.

He added in his tweet allowing extremist Israeli settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem is a provocation and aggression against our people/ Jerusalem and its sanctities that must end”.

The Palestinian factions in the West Bank warned against the decision to allow the organization of the Israeli march in Jerusalem.

Fatah movement Led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for rallies to confront the march and express Palestinian anger in Al-Quds and the cities of Nablus, Bethlehem, and Ramallah.

The deputy head of the Fatah movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said: I call on our steadfast people and the guards of Jerusalem, to confront the Israeli flags march led by extremist settlers.

For their part, Hamas and Islamic Jihad threatened to renew the rockets and confrontations with Israel in response to allowing the flags march to pass through the streets of Jerusalem.

The extremist’s March was once called off last month amid a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli TV Channel 13 also cited Israeli army chief of staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi as requiring army officers to prepare themselves for the prospect of an escalation.

Internal security minister Omer Bar-Lev, meanwhile, said Israeli ministers had recently concluded a meeting aimed at assessing the situation in Jerusalem.

The meeting decided that the march had to go underway in line with the arrangements that had been made between the police and the organizers, he said. Bar-Lev was apparently signaling Israel’s intense efforts to prevent the marchers from stirring the already volatile situation in the city.