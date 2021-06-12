Israeli soldiers shoot at a woman killing her north of Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces opened gunfire today at a Palestinian woman and killed her at Qalandia checkpoint, to the north of occupied Jerusalem, according to witnesses.

The woman, identified as Ibtesam Khaled Kaabneh, 27, was left bleeding helplessly on the ground for a few minutes before she was pronounced dead.

Kaabneh is a mother of a child and is a former political prisoner in Israeli jails. In 2015, she was arrested by the Israeli occupation authorities and kept in prison for 18 months.