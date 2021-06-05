Two Palestinians, including woman, injured in Israeli war on Gaza succumb to wounds

Bethlehem/PNN/

Two Palestinians have succumbed to their wounds days after they were critically injured in airstrikes by the Israeli regime against the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, Yahya Bassem al-Ajla, 24, succumbed to the serious wounds he sustained last month, when Israel shelled the Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, as part of the regime’s 11-day brutal war against the impoverished enclave, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

The young Palestinian was wounded in the attack against a commercial establishment along with a number of his fellow citizens in the neighborhood, including his cousin, Majd, who remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Later on Thursday, Diana Yazji, a mother of two girls who were killed in the recent war, also succumbed to her injuries.

She was wounded during airstrikes against Wihda Street, a thoroughfare that runs through central Gaza City. The strikes are considered the war’s bloodiest bombardment that killed at least 50 Palestinians in the course of a single night.

The deaths of al-Ajla and Yazji brought the toll from the Israeli war to 260 people, including 66 children.

The war, Israel’s fourth against Gaza, was launched on May 10, after the enclave rose up in protest against Tel Aviv’s escalations in the occupied West Bank.

The aggression, which also wounded some 2,000 others and internally displaced more than 77,000 people, saw the Israeli war machine laying indiscriminately into civilian buildings.

The strikes also targeted a famous tower that housed international journalists. That attack was condemned as Tel Aviv’s way of trying to prevent international coverage of the situation on the ground.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that came into force in the wee hours of May 21 finally ended the apartheid regime’s war.

The ceasefire came after the Gaza-based resistance movements fired more than 4,000 rockets into the occupied territories, some reaching as far as Tel Aviv and even Haifa and Nazareth to the north, in response to the Israeli bloodshed.

The coastal sliver of land, home to some two million people, has been under an Israeli-imposed crippling siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in the living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty there.