MADA Center condemns the French News Agency’s dismissal of the head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) condemns the French News Agency’s dismissal of the head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Nasser Abu Bakr, from his job at the agency, after nearly 20 years of journalistic work with them.

MADA Center is deeply concerned about this decision, which is linked to Abu Bakr’s union work and activity, and connected to supporting journalists in the Palestinian territories and exposing the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian media freedoms locally, regionally, and internationally, in addition to the union’s efforts with human rights organizations to pursue the occupation for committing these crimes and attacks.

MADA Center considers that this decision has implications for all journalists working in international news agencies, and raises their self-censorship, which would negatively affect their media performance because they fear that the same scenario will be repeated with them.

MADA Center, while declaring its full solidarity with the head of Journalists Syndicate Abu Bakr against this decision, and with all the journalists who have been or may be subjected to such a procedure, as well as standing by colleagues and media institutions that have been the target of the massive and widespread attacks of the Israeli occupation during the last month in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. MADA calls on the French news agency to reverse this decision, which will lead to undermining the public’s confidence in the agency’s credibility and transparency and demand it to return journalist Abu Bakr to his position and work as it was.