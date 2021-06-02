Germany Increases Humanitarian Assistance for Palestine by € 15 Million

Ramallah/PNN/

Germany has increased its humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable Palestinians by € 15 million. A large part of this funding will be used to help meet the basic needs of the people in Gaza, whom Germany is now providing with over 50 million euros in humanitarian assistance this year alone.

The funding will primarily be used to facilitate emergency food aid via UNRWA and the World Food Programme. Germany will thus be directly helping more than 1.4 million people who would not otherwise have reliable access to food.

Further support goes to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN OCHA, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, for example, to support their efforts to combat the COVID-19

pandemic.