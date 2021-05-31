Palestinian injured after alleged stabbing incident near Gaza

GAZA/PNN/

A Palestinian young man was injured and detained on Sunday night after he infiltrated an Israeli settlement near the Gaza Strip and allegedly stabbed a settler who works as a security guard in the area.

According to the Israeli media, the Israeli army and police found out following an initial investigation that the young man came from southern Gaza and was spotted by two security officers as he was walking along the road near the Sdeh Avraham settlement in the Hevel Eshkol area of southern Israel, and near the borders with Gaza and Egypt.

Though there have been repeated attempts by Gazan youths to cross into Israel from Gaza, it is uncommon for them to make it so far into Israeli territory without being seen and detained by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli investigators claimed that the young man took out a knife and stabbed one of the security officers in the area before the other officer at the scene shot him and injured him.

However, it is not clear yet if the young man is still alive or dead after some Israeli news reports claimed the young man was shot dead.