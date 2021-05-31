Palestine Trail

Israeli police vehicle runs over a Palestinian boy for raising Palestinian flag

Jerusalem/PNN/

An Israeli Police vehicle today ran over and injured a Palestinian child for raising a Palestinian flag on his bike in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, according to witnesses.

Three Israeli police officers chased 15-year-old Jawad Abbasi who was riding his bike while raising a Palestinian flag, running over him and causing him bruises in the leg for raising the flag, which the occupation authorities ban in the occupied capital.

Eyewitnesses reported that three Israeli police officers followed the child Abbasi with their vehicle as he was riding a bicycle and ran over him under the pretext that he had raised the Palestinian flag on his bike. He was wounded in his leg.

The eyewitnesses added that the occupation police detained the child Abbasi for some time before he was taken for treatment.

