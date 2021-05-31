Arrest campaigns in West Bank, Jerusalem, 1948 occupied lands

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested on Sunday night and at dawn Monday several citizens, including released prisoners, in various areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

In al-Khalil, IOF arrested the ex-prisoner, Baha Zahdeh, 41, after raiding his home in the Al-Haraiq area and searching many houses for the Zahida and Dais families.

IOF arrested the released prisoner, Ismail Al-Nattah, after storming his home in Idna town, west of Hebron. Nattah was released from the Israeli prisons only two months ago.

The IOF soldiers also raided several neighborhoods in Hebron and set up military checkpoints at the entrances to the towns of Sa`ir and Halhul and at the northern entrance to the city. Citizens’ vehicles were searched and their ID cards were checked.

In Bethlehem, IOF arrested the boy Hamza Al-Harimi, 17, after storming his family’s house in the Wadi Maali area, searching it and tampering with its contents.

In Ramallah, IOF arrested Muhammad Atta and the ex-prisoner, Mahmoud Safi, during a raid of the village of Deir Abu Mishaal, west of Ramallah.

The IOF soldiers arrested Omar Abu Ruwais and Muhammad Abu Ghazaleh after storming Al-Amari refugee camp near the city of Al-Bireh.

In Nablus, IOF arrested Abdel Rahman Dashon after raiding and searching his house.

A large number of the IOF soldiers broke into Burin village, south of Nablus, and Aqraba town, southeast of the city, and searched the home of Riad Lafi.

Meanwhile, Yusef Khatatbeh, 40, from Khirbet Tana in Beit Furik town, east of Nablus, was wounded after settlers attacked him.

In Occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs, the Israeli police arrested Abdullah al-Sayyad from al-Tur village and Jamal Abu Khdeir from Shu’fat, north of the city.

Security cameras in Ar’ara village, in northern 1948 occupied Palestine (Israel), documented the violent assault by the Israeli police against citizens.

The police also carried out a massive arrest campaign in the village of Kafr Kanna.

Local sources said that the Israeli police have arrested six young men, including the wounded, Wajdi Hamdan, amid the ongoing campaign of arrests in the village.

The Arab Emergency Committee in the 1948 occupied territories said that it had monitored more than 2,200 arrests and 300 cases of attacks on Arab residents or their property during the recent events.

It pointed out that since the beginning of the so-called Law and Order campaign, almost 100 Arab citizens are being arrested every day.