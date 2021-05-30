Palestinian family ordered to raze house, farm in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation army on Saturday ordered a Palestinian family to demolish its own home and farm in the east of Bethlehem at the pretext of unlicensed construction.

Talking on behalf of his family, Mohamed al-Wahsh said that his family received a notice from the Israeli army’s civil administration ordering the demolition of a 60-square-meter house and a 40-square-meter cattle farm in the Fureidis area in the east of Bethlehem.

Wahsh added that the Israeli army threatened to make the family pay fines and demolition expenses if its crews came to carry out the measure.