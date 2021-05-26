Palestine receives its third allocation of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility

East Jerusalem/PNN/

The State of Palestine received today 102,960 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines (56,160 for the West Bank, 46,800 for the Gaza Strip), delivered through the COVAX facility. These vaccine doses were transferred to the Ministry of Health’s ultra-cold chain and vaccine storage facilities in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

“UNICEF delivered last week lifesaving medical supplies, including vaccines, as part of an organized convoy on behalf of other humanitarian agencies,” said Lucia Elmi, UNICEF Special Representative to the State of Palestine.

“UNICEF in partnership with WHO will continue to support the Ministry of Health with ongoing COVID-19 response efforts and will bring in additional COVAX vaccines in the coming days,” Elmi added.

The latest escalation risks worsening an already poor humanitarian situation, especially in the Gaza Strip, where the struggling health sector is already burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak in the Gaza Strip will likely be exacerbated as displaced people were forced to seek shelter in close proximity to one another in schools, relatives’ homes, and other designated shelters during the latest escalation.

Some 30 health facilities in the Gaza Strip were damaged or destroyed in recent hostilities, including the almost total destruction of Al Shawa primary care clinic and substantial damage to Rimal clinic in Gaza City, the only major COVID-19 testing laboratory in the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF has delivered On 17 March, UNICEF delivered 61,440 doses (37,440 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 24,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca) of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

UNICEF has delivered also On 19 April, UNICEF delivered 72,000 doses of AstraZeneca, COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

COVAX is the vaccine facility of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

COVAX is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others.