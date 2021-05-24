Knesset to introduce more Racial Laws to legalize Settlements and annex Lands

Bethlehem/PNN/ By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that the ruling circles in Israel attack the Palestinian people on more than one front through barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip over the past 11 days, and at the same time, the Israeli Knesset continue enacting robbery bills to annex more Palestinian lands and legalize settlement outposts, such as, a draft law of fixing settlement neighborhoods and outposts in the West Bank, which were approved on 10th of this month, that obliges the Israeli government to initiate procedures for supplying settlement outposts and neighborhoods with all infrastructure, licensing buildings in them, and stopping all judicial procedures resulting from court rulings against any of these outposts.

In a preliminary reading, the Knesset approved two similar bills n 401 and n 402, which refer to dozens of settlement outposts and neighborhoods that were established by settlers’ initiative. Knowing that the Knesset enacted the Settlements Bill, which establishes all these outposts, a large proportion of which were built on private Palestinian lands by force for the benefit of settlers. However, the High Court annulled the law after 3 years of its inaction in the year 2019, and accordingly, the new draft law came to prevent any measures that change the status of these outposts on the ground and start fixing them until the Israeli government enacts a draft law or new regulations that guarantee to fix these outposts.

Explanations of the bill stated that the Israeli government supports the regularization of the status of buildings, quarters, and neighborhoods that have been established in “Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley” over the past 20 years, in order to avoid unnecessary harm to the people there, thus allowing the people to live a healthy and orderly life, and receive full municipal services as required.

In response to all this, a member of the Knesset of the Joint List, Osama Sa’di said, “It is all shame and disgrace that the first bill proposed by the 24th Knesset is to legalize the illegal outposts. According to our opinion, all the settlements are illegal and it is an international crime. You shed tears for other citizens, but when the discussion revolves around “Youth Hills”, you are about to legalize this matter, and therefore you complain about why going to the International Court of Justice in Hague.”

At the same time, Knesset member Shlomo Karai from the Likud bloc, along with 3 other members submitted a bill to impose so-called “Israeli sovereignty” over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area. Heads of the councils of the settlements in the Jordan Valley and the West Bank praised the initiative and called for a vote on it in the first reading in light of the plenary session of the Knesset. Knesset members have previously submitted new racist bills aimed at annexing large areas in the West Bank to the occupation state and imposing “sovereignty” over it, based on the settlement plan that the Trump administration blessed in January 2020.

Last week, the Knesset began discussing a bill that would abolish the civil administration in the occupied West Bank and transfer its powers to the Israeli government. This is a form of imposing the so-called “Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. Laws n 425/24 and 24/423 to annex more lands were also submitted to the Knesset.

In the settlement plans also, the so-called Israeli Antiquities Authority confirmed that the excavation work to test the “flying train cable car route from the Al-Thawri and Silwan neighborhoods towards the Al-Buraq Wall and the Old City of occupied Jerusalem has begun about a month ago, and it stopped last week, after serious damages were caused to a water channel dating back to the Jebusite era, which remained solid for about 2000 years, and it admitted that one of the workers made a mistake in deflecting the location of digging above that canal in the Al-Thawri area, where the flying train line begins, which aims to promote the Zionist narrative