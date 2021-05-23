Settlers burn crops, cave south of Hebron

Hebron /PNN/

A group of settlers burned on Saturday more than 15 dunums planted with seasonal winter crops and a cave in Yatta while others attacked Palestinians east of Hebron.

Fuad Al-Amour, the coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committee in Masafer Yatta, said that settlers from Khafat Ma’on and Avigal settlements burned more than 15 dunums in the Al-Kharouba area in Tawana village under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces (IOF), who fired bullets and sound bombs at the civilians.

The Jewish settlers also set fire to a cave in the Saroura area for the Al-Amour family.

Meanwhile, Jamal Abu Saifan, a resident of Wadi al-Husayn in Hebron, said that settlers of Kiryat Arba threw stones and garbage at the homes of residents in Wadi al-Nasara and Wadi al-Husayn and insulted them.

Abu Saifan added that settler attacks have recently recorded a significant escalation against citizens and their property under the IOF protection.

On Friday, settlers cut down many olive trees in the town of Kafr al-Labd, near Tulkarem, and others installed caravans in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.