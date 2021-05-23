Palestine’s exports see a 15% increase in March

Ramallah/PNN/

Exports in Palestine increased in March 2021 by 15 percent compared to February 2021, and by 73 percent compared to March 2020, today said the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

PCBS said exports to Israel increased in March 2021 by 17 percent compared to February 2021 and represented 88 percent of total exports in March 2021.

On the other hand, exports to other countries decreased by 1% during the same period compared to February 2021.

Meanwhile, imports increased in March 2021 by 12 percent compared to February 2021. It also increased by 26 percent compared to March 2020.

Imports from Israel increased by 7 percent in March 2021 compared to February 2021 and represented 52 percent of total imports in that month.

At the same time, imports from other countries increased by 19 percent compared to February 2021.