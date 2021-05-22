Palestine’s UN Observer: No need for a UNSC statement that doesn’t support our people

NEW YORK/PNN/

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, said today that there was no need for a UN Security Council statement that does not support the people of Palestine, especially our people in Sheikh Jarrah and Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

In the meantime, the members of the UN Security Council welcomed today the announcement of the ceasefire in Gaza beginning May 21 and recognized the important role Egypt, other regional countries, the UN, the Middle East Quartet, and other international partners played in this regard.

The Security Council called for full adherence to the ceasefire.

The members of the Security Council mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the Israeli aggression.

The members of the Security Council stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza, and supported the Secretary General’s call for the international community to work with the United Nations on developing an integrated, robust package of support for a swift, sustainable reconstruction and recovery.

The members of the Security Council stressed the urgency of the restoration of calm in full and reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic States live side by side in peace with secure and recognized borders.