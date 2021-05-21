Presidant Abbas call US administration to exert efforts to ensure an end to the Israeli attacks on our people

Ramallah/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas received today a phone call from the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during which they discussed the latest developments.

During the call, Abbas stressed the importance of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the mechanisms to make it sustainable.

The President called on the US administration to exert efforts to ensure an end to the Israeli attacks on our people in Jerusalem, especially in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and the attacks that are taking place by the occupation forces and settlers against our people in the West Bank.

The President appreciated the efforts made by the Biden administration to provide humanitarian aid and mobilize international support necessary for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

President Abbas affirmed that creating stability and security can be achieved through finding a political solution that ends the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital, through the International Quartet on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions.

Meantime, the US Secretary of State Blinken affirmed that he looks forward to meeting President Mahmoud Abbas during his upcoming visit to the region, in addition to a number of meetings with the Israeli side to discuss ways to stabilize calm, whether in the Gaza Strip or Jerusalem and the West Bank.

US Secretary Blinken affirmed the importance of continuing the work of the Palestinian and American teams to overcome obstacles that hinder the development of bilateral relations between the two sides, stressing the US administration’s keenness to strengthen the Palestinian-American partnership relations in a way that will positively affect security and stability in the region.