EU stresses need for political solution that ends the ‘conflict’ as means to address Gaza’s unsustainable situation

BRUSSLES/PNN/

The European Union today stressed the need for a political solution that ends the ‘Palestinian-Israeli conflict’ as the optimal means to address Gaza’s unsustainable situation.

The European Union welcomes the announced ceasefire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, welcomed in a press statement “the announced ceasefire bringing to an end the violence in and around Gaza” as he commended “Egypt, Qatar, United Nations, United States and others who have played a facilitating role in this.”

He expressed his ‘appalled’ reaction and ‘regret’ over the casualties of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza as he underscored the importance of ‘restoring a political horizon’ in the Mideast.

“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days. As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable. Only a political solution will bring sustainable peace and end once for all the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Restoring a political horizon towards a two-state solution now remains of utmost importance.”

He reiterated the EU readiness to “fully support Israeli and Palestinian authorities in these efforts.”

“The EU is renewing its engagement with key international partners, including the United States, and other partners in the region, as well as with the revitalised Middle East Quartet, to this end.”