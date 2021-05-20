Khaled: Israeli leaders hands stained with blood, with American encouragement, Mr. Biden

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to act responsibly, especially in the UN Security Council, and to stop obstructing the will of the international community for the fourth consecutive time in a week to stop the barbaric Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza and to review its decision to provide Israel with weapons systems and smart bombs worth 735 million dollars after the world saw how Israel uses these weapons and bombs to target and destroy towers, homes, infrastructure, electricity, water and sewage networks and streets in Gaza Strip

He added that the criminality of the leaders of Israel has exceeded all limits after the number of victims of the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip reached after tenth days 221 martyrs, including 63 children, 36 women, and 16 elderly, and the number of wounded 1530, including 450 children and 295 women, meaning that about Approximately 50 percent are children, women and the elderly, while the total number of Palestinian martyrs by the Israeli army’s fire in the West Bank has reached 27 since the beginning of the aggression, is in addition to a Palestinian in Lod who was martyred at the hands of a terrorist settler in the city.

Tayseer Khaled held the American administration responsibility with the Israeli occupation state for all these losses in lives, especially between children, women and the elderly that the Palestinian people endure every day , the American administration suspends the UN Security Council to intervene to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and stop targeting civilians in West Bank, and he held all American administrations, including Biden administration , fully responsible for disrupting the path of a political settlement to the conflict on the basis of the relevant international legitimacy decisions, and affirmed that through its continuous blind bias to the policy of the occupying power , supplying it with various types of lethal weapons without counting and without restrictions, it continues to encourage the rulers of Tel Aviv to persist in committing various crimes in the Palestinian territories, starting with targeting of women and children, through the crimes of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing, and ending with the settlement and settler crimes.