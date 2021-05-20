Gaza death toll tops 230, over 1,700 wounded

GAZA/PNN/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today that the death toll of the ongoing Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip has so far risen to 230, while the number of wounded increased to 1,710.

MOH said the death toll includes 65 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly.

Israeli started barbaric aggression on Gaza from the land, air, and sea on the tenth of this month, and has since crippled all sectors of life in the coastal enclave. Entire roads and power networks were destroyed, and high-rise buildings were flattened to the ground during the ongoing aggression.

Today a Palestinian civilian died and another one was injured today in an Israeli airstrike that hit the northwest of Beit Lahia town in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

The wounded civilian was moved to the nearby Indonesian Hospital for medical treatment where his case was described as critical.

In addition, over 50,000 Palestinian civilians remain internally displaced as a result of the heavy bombing that mainly targeted homes and other residential facilities in the war-ridden Strip.