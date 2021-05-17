IFJ calls on UNSC to take urgent action to stop deliberate and systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza

BRUSSELS/PNN/

The International Federation of Journalists called on the UN Security Council, which met today to discuss the current escalations and developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, to take urgent action to stop the deliberate and systematic targeting of journalists in Gaza.

The call comes after a third building housing media, including The Associated Press and Al Jazeera, was destroyed by Israeli bombs. The IFJ strongly condemned the attack.

More than 30 journalists have also been attacked or detained. Internet services have been blocked.

In the wake of the attacks, the IFJ has written to the Israeli authorities and to the UN Secretary-General and all Security Council members demanding an end to the deliberate and systematic targeting of media and journalists and a clear attempt to silence those reporting from on the ground in Gaza.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said: “Israel is in breach of its international obligations. UN Security Council Resolution 1738 specifically demands that States protect journalists and their support staff working in conflict environments. This outrageous targeting of media must stop”.

The IFJ has repeatedly called on the Israeli government to investigate attacks and targeted killings of Palestinian media workers. The IFJ also denounced the situation to the United Nations, submitting formal complaints to the Special Rapporteurs in December 2020.

The IFJ believes that the lack of transparent investigations and the rampant impunity for those who commit these crimes are a breeding ground for continued attacks against media across Palestine and Israel.