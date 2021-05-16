Palestinians lead nationwide protests in response to Israeli aggression in Jerusalem and Gaza

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinians, their communities, and allies are joining over 50 demonstrations across the United States and Canada on May 15 and May 16 to commemorate the Nakba and to demand an immediate end to the illegal expulsion of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the blockade and bombing of Gaza, and the mass assault of Palestinians in the streets.

Palestinians, globally, remember the Nakba on May 15, when over half of the Palestinian population was displaced from their homelands in 1948 as a consequence of the establishment of the Zionist State.

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM), a grassroots Palestinian organization, is initiating and joining protests in over 20 cities in North America. PYM commemorates the Nakba as a 73 year-long, ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their homeland of Palestine. Israel continues this ethnic cleansing campaign against Palestinians through its colonial policies, apartheid laws, and military occupation.

We are witnessing the ongoing Nakba and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in real-time: In Sheikh Jarrah, the Israeli state and settlers are violently colluding to displace Palestinian families from their homes. In Al-Aqsa Mosque, Israeli police and military forces assaulted Palestinian worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan with hand grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets. In occupied 1948 Palestine, Palestinian protests are being repressed and settlers are mobbing and lynching Palestinians and attacking mosques during Ramadan.

Israeli Occupation Forces are waging a bombing campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. As of May 13, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 109 Palestinians, with over 580 people wounded as Israeli military forces commenced a bombing campaign. As this unravels, Palestinians are being deliberately silenced on social media for sharing their horror.

On May 11, 2021, the Palestinian Youth Movement and 50 other Palestinian-led organizations across North America issued a joint statement condemning Zionist aggression and calling “on Palestinian communities in the diaspora and supporters of our just cause to join the actions and events hosted by the various organizations delineated below.”

Palestinians and their allies demand that the U.S., Canada, and global community end all complicity in the Israeli occupation and colonialism by ceasing military funding, diplomatic cover to Israel, and repression of proponents of Palestinian rights.

The Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) is an independent, grassroots organization with chapters across North America that leads projects and campaigns to educate and mobilize for Palestinian freedoms. Below is a list of actions and social media links for the most up-to-date actions.