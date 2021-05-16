Hundred of thousands around the world march in support of the Palestinian people. ‘

London /PNN/ By Roddy Keenan

150,000 people marched through London earlier today in a demonstration against the Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, who organized the protest, initially anticipated attendance of between 10,000 and 20,000.

However, the astonishing turnout reflects the depth of anger that has been generated by the ruthless bombardment of Gaza and the barbaric slaughter of Palestinian men, women, and children.

Addressing the demonstration, the former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said that innocent lives were being lost because of the occupation of Palestine.

‘The way forward is quite simply this,’ Corbyn declared. ‘The occupation of Palestine must end. ‘

The sense of outrage was also evident across Ireland, with several thousand demonstrating in Dublin, and other sizable protests taking place in Galway and Cork.

At the Dublin march, Richard Boyd Barrett, a member of the Irish Parliament, hailed the demonstration as a reflection of the support the Irish people had for Palestine. Boyd Barrett said that the public was horrified at what Israel has been doing, and called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

The British and Irish protests were mirrored around the world as people took to the streets in national capitals and major cities to demand an end to Israeli violence and justice for the Palestinian people.