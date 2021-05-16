Death toll in Gaza, West Bank rises to 209, thousands injured

Gaza/PNN/

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday afternoon that a total of 209 Palestinians have been killed and 5,588 others injured by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and in the crackdown on West Bank protests.

MOH said that in the Gaza Strip, 181 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, including 52 children below the age of 18, and 31 women. Meanwhile, in the West Bank, a total of 21 Palestinian protesters were shot dead with live ammunition by Israeli occupation forces that violently crashed protests which broke out in protest of the aggression on Gaza.

In the Gaza Strip, 1225 Palestinians have been wounded by the Israeli airstrikes and artillery bombing, while in the West Bank, a total of 4,363 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli occupation forces or illegal settlers.