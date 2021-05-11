US Congresswoman denounces Israeli ‘terrorism’ against Palestinians

Washington/PNN/

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has strongly denounced Israel’s air raids in the besieged Gaza strip, terming the killing of Palestinians as an “act of terrorism.”

The Democratic Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, in a tweet early Tuesday said the Palestinians “deserve protection” against the Israeli forces’ terrorist attacks.

Israeli airstrikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism.

Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid. https://t.co/vWWQfMqBkT

The Muslim Congresswoman has repeatedly blasted the Israeli occupying regime in the past for its never-ending atrocities on the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International has called for the cessation of attacks and unwarranted and excessive use of force against Palestinian civilians.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip so far.

Palestine’s Health Ministry on Tuesday morning put the death toll at 25 people, including 9 children, who were killed in overnight Israeli strikes. Over a hundred have also been injured in the latest Israeli aggression.

Experts say Palestine “is winning the legitimacy war” against the Apartheid Israeli regime.