Two more Palestinians killed in the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, raising total to 28

GAZA/PNN/

Two more Palestinians were killed this morning in the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which raises the total killed in two days of attacks to 28, including nine children, and the injury of over 100 others, including seven critical.

Sources in Gaza said Israeli warplanes attacked an apartment building in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip killing two young men and injuring eight others, most of them children.

A woman was killed this morning when Israel warplanes attacked a residential building in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, accruing to local sources.

With her death, a total of 22 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli airstrikes yesterday, including at least nine children. More than 100 people have been injured, seven of them reported in critical condition.

Israel continued overnight and early this morning its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, causing heavy damage to various locations, damage to infrastructure, and several cases of injuries.

Yesterday, an airstrike on a building in northern Gaza killed 20 people, including nine children.

The airstrikes started yesterday with the first attack killing 20 people, including nine children and one woman. Further strikes killed more people.

The Palestinian presidency tonight condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that left 20 people dead, including nine children, and the injury of dozens of others and ordered the cancellation of holiday celebrations.

The presidency held the Israeli government fully responsible for the escalation and crimes committed in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

It called on the international community to act quickly to put a stop to these crimes committed against the Palestinian people, and to force Israel to cease its crimes that aim to turn the holy city into a Jewish city and dispossess families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

President Mahmoud Abbas also ordered tonight the cancellation of all celebrations marking the end of Ramadan Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which coincides either Wednesday or Thursday, as a result of the recent developments in Jerusalem and Gaza and flags to be flown at half-mast in mourning for the dead in the Israeli strikes in Gaza today.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today condemned the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip that have left so far more than 24 people dead, many of them children, and over 100 injured, and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to speed up its investigation into Israeli war crimes in the occupied territories.

The Ministry held in a statement the Israeli government fully responsible for what it described as “the brutal aggression against our people in Jerusalem, their holy places, and their homes, and against our people in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and in the Gaza Strip.” It also held the international community responsible for keeping silent and not pressing Israel to stop its aggression and crimes.

The Ministry called on the ICC to speed up its investigation of Israeli crimes against the unarmed Palestinian people because Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza shows disregard to the ICC, which is supposed to investigate the 2014 Israeli war on Gaza.