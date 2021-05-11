The Palestinian NGOs Network calls for an urgent international intervention to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian Non-Governmental Organisations Network (PNGO) calls on the international community to take immediate and urgent action to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and to secure international protection for Palestinian civilians.

PNGO points out to dozens of airstrikes launched by the Israeli warplanes during the past hours targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip and resulted in the death and injury of dozens, including a large number of children and women, as well as the vast destruction of homes, properties, and facilities.

PNGO stresses that the occupation violates all international treaties, conventions, and the human rights system by committing these crimes and attacks on civilians and civilian objects in the Gaza Strip, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

PNGO calls for providing the elements of steadfastness for our people in the face of these attacks, including the tightening of the Israeli blockade and the closure of the crossings.