EU: latest escalation in East Jerusalem & needs to stop immediately

Brussels/PNN/

EU spokesperson said in a statement that latest escalation happening in East Jerusalem & needs to stop immediately

The spokesperson: “The significant upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem as well as in and around Gaza needs to stop immediately.

The firing of rockets from Gaza against civilian populations in Israel is totally unacceptable and feeds escalatory dynamics.

All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists. The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected.

We reiterate our call on all sides to engage in de-escalatory efforts. Further civilian casualties must be prevented as a priority.