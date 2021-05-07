The EU calls on the Israeli authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem

Brussels/PNN/

In a statement made by the EU Spokesperson on the Israeli authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem

Over the past days, tensions and violence in the occupied West Bank, particularly in East Jerusalem, have dangerously risen. Last night saw serious clashes at the Haram al-Sharif, which led to many injured. Violence and incitement are unacceptable and the perpetrators on all sides must be held accountable.

The European Union calls on the authorities to act urgently to de-escalate the current tensions in Jerusalem. Acts of incitement around the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif must be avoided and the status quo has to be respected.

Political, religious and community leaders on all sides should show restraint and responsibility and make every effort to calm down this volatile situation.

The situation with regard to the evictions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and other areas of East Jerusalem is also of serious concern. Such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only serve to fuel tensions on the ground.