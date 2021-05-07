Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians over alleged shooting attack in northern West Bank

Jenin/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed two young Palestinian men and seriously injured another in Jenin city in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli police, in a statement released on Friday, claimed that the three Palestinians were armed with makeshift Carlo-style submachine guns and knives, and they opened fire on the gate of the Salem base before being shot by border forces.

The injured Palestinian was reportedly taken to the Emek Medical Center near the city of Afula.

There were no reports of Israeli injuries in the purported incident.

The attack came as Palestinians and Muslims worldwide are marking the International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan every year and is commemorated on May 7 this year.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with Palestinians.