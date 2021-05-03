Three Israelis injured in drive-by shooting in northern West Bank

Nablus /PNN/

Three Israelis have been injured in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank, followed by Israeli forces firing back at the vehicle which fled the scene, as tensions in the occupied territories intensify.

The shots were fired from the car at the Tapuah Junction south of Nablus on Sunday, the Israeli military said, adding that two of the Israelis sustained serious injuries.

“IOF troops returned fire at the vehicle, which fled the scene. IOF troops are searching for the vehicle and are setting up roadblocks in the area,” the military said, according to Israeli media, which claimed that the victims were settlers.

Palestinian sources, however, refuted Israeli media’s claim, saying the Israelis shot in the incident were soldiers.

They quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a Palestinian came out of his car near a checkpoint and began firing at Israeli troops, after which the shooter got into the car and left the scene.

Medics said one of the injured Israelis was in critical condition and received CPR en route to the hospital and another was in and out of consciousness, while the third sustained light injuries.

“Many medical teams from different specialties are providing treatment and doing what they can to stabilize the conditions” of the two seriously injured soldiers, a hospital spokesperson said.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced certainty that the attackers would be tracked down quickly.

The incident came hours after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian woman in the southern part of West Bank over an alleged stabbing attempt against the regime’s soldiers.