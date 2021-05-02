Palestinian woman injured by Israeli soldiers near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian woman was shot and injured today by Israeli occupation soldiers at a junction outside the illegal settlement bloc of Gush Etzion, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Soldiers reportedly opened fire at the Rehab Muhammad Khalaf al-Hroub(60 years old) from the village of Wadi Fukin, and they hit her, when she passed by the Gush Etzion junction, south of the Bethlehem.

Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot claimed that IOF soldiers neutralize Palestinian woman brandishing a knife in West Bank

The woman remains in a mysterious situation so far and is believed to have been arrested by the soldiers following the incident.

According to the newspaper the woman was shot in the leg and her life does not appear to be in danger.