Palestinian welcomes HRW report on Israeli “crimes of apartheid” describe it a powerful testament

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Presidency today welcomed the Human Rights Watch report urging the International Criminal Court to investigate Israeli officials “implicated in the crimes against humanity of apartheid or persecution”.

Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh welcomed in a press release the HRW report as “a powerful testament to the struggle of the people of Palestine under Israel’s belligerent military occupation and its colonial and oppressive policies.”

He added that “this well-documented and solid report reaffirms Israel’s commitment to the crimes of Apartheid and persecution that demands the international community to uphold its responsibilities towards Palestine.”

“It’s our firm belief that justice, based on international legitimacy and resolutions, rather than impunity, is the only way to achieving lasting peace in Palestine, Israel, and the entire region” he stated while pointing that the HRW report “comes at a moment when Israel’s violations have cruelly increased against the Palestinian people, particularly in occupied Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Palestine, as well as against the Palestinian citizens of Israel.”

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to intervene to stop Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people and consider the report recommendations.

“Hence, we call upon all international parties to review this report and look into its recommendations, with many of them being reminders of their legal obligations under international law.”

“It is urgent for the international community to intervene, including by making sure that their states, organizations, and companies are not contributing in any way to the execution of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine.”

“The Palestinian government welcomes the new report by Human Rights Watch, titled “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution,” which articulately defines Israeli policies and atrocities against the Palestinian people using the proper legal definition for crimes and criminals,” Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated in a press statement.

“The report is a remarkable addition to earlier international reports and judicial verdicts, which asserts the urgent need for the international community to bear its responsibilities, per international law and human rights principles, by holding Israel accountable for its crimes, namely its colonial- occupation and settlements, apartheid, and persecution, as codified in Israeli laws and policies,” he added.

He urged states worldwide to translate their condemnations against the Israeli colonial occupation into practical steps.

“The traditional situation, where many countries worldwide announce their position against occupation without actual sanctions and without revising their relations and agreements with Israel on the different diplomatic, cultural, and trade relations, can and should not continue,” he concluded.

“The report exposes the nature of Israel’s colonial occupation as an entrenched regime of Jewish supremacy and domination over the Palestinian people, designed to legitimize its settlement enterprise in the occupied territory of the State of Palestine and affecting every facet of Palestinian life,” the ministry said in a press release welcoming the seminal report by Human Rights Watch on Israel’s colonial occupation and its discriminatory and racist policies against the Palestinian people.

“The Ministry considers this detailed affirmation of the reality a test to the international community’s determination to end all forms of discrimination and racism. In this connection, the Ministry reminds States and leaders that the commission of the crime of apartheid constitutes a grave threat to international peace and security and that its prohibition is a peremptory norm of international law.”

It called upon the international community to take “immediate and effective” action to end the Israeli apartheid regime.

“Accordingly, the international community must take immediate and effective action to compel an end to Israel’s apartheid regime enshrined in the supremacy of one group over the other. The international community should not sustain nor encourage Israel’s apartheid regime.”

It reiterated that “Israel’s apartheid regime is the main obstacle to the exercise of the right of self-determination and fundamental freedoms by the Palestinian people” while urging relevant international bodies and specialized agencies, including the United Nations Security Council, the General Assembly, and the Human Rights Council, to “adopt effective measures to protect the Palestinian people, including the imposition of sanctions.”

It also called on “the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to expeditiously investigate the crime against humanity of apartheid and persecution.”

It concluded by pledging that the Palestinian people would continue their struggle for liberation from colonialism.

“The Palestinian people will continue to oppose and defy the punishing and inhumane reality of apartheid until their rights to self-determination, freedom, independence, and return are fully realized.”