Stop Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem!

Bethlehem/PNN/

Over 1,500 Palestinians from neighborhoods in Jerusalem are facing the threat of forced displacement and home demolitions by Israeli authorities. Children make up a large percentage of the families threatened with homelessness.

Recently an Israeli court has ruled in favor of Jewish settlers and given four families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood until May 2nd to leave their homes. In the Silwan neighborhoods of Al Bustan and Batin al Hawa, a total of 21 families are facing home demolition as soon as May 11th to make way for an allegedly bible-inspired ‘King David Park’ tourist site.

This is part of Israel’s larger plan of racist colonial expansion throughout East Jerusalem and the West Bank, forcibly displacing Palestinian families from their land and homes and replacing them with illegal Israeli settlements.