Interview: Adaptation of Marxism to Chinese context key to CPC’s success, says Iranian politician

by Xinhua writer Gao Wencheng

TEHRAN, April 13 (Xinhua) — The key to China’s success is that Chinese leaders have adapted Marxism to Chinese realities, said Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council.

“I believe the key to China’s success is that it does not cling to the old aspects of Communism and Marxism dogmatically,” Haddad-Adel told Xinhua in a recent interview.

What Chinese President Xi Jinping and his colleagues have done is to adapt Marxism to the realities of China, and “they have created flexibility given the realities of the Chinese society and global realities,” he said.

“This flexibility and dynamism by preserving the old positive aspects and eliminating the negative aspects were key to Xi’s success,” said Haddad-Adel, who once served as Iran’s parliament speaker.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, is “a strong, active and utterly influential figure in China and in the world scene,” the Iranian politician said.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that by managing to control the disease and then develop vaccines for it, China “taught a model by controlling and managing it.”

Meanwhile, “this is the sign that social and people welfare is important in China,” he said.

As for bilateral relations, he said, “The China issue in Iran is followed with interest and importance.”

Noting this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, Haddad-Adel said he would like to congratulate the Chinese nation and government on this occasion.

Recalling his visits to China, he said what attracted his attention is “social discipline and the fight against corruption.”

Haddad-Adel praised the international image of the CPC and China, saying, “its most important characteristic is not interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries.”

Under the leadership of the CPC, instead of seeking to dominate or control other countries in international relations, China has been carrying out exchanges and cooperation with other countries and “I hope such exchanges and cooperation will increase day by day,” he added.

