Borrell reiterated the EU’s support for the holding of elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem

Brussels/PNN/

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, met with the Palestinian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Riyad Al Malki in Brussels on Monday.

They exchanged views on the upcoming Palestinian elections. High Representative Borrell reiterated the EU’s strong support for the holding of elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in East Jerusalem.

Inclusive, accountable, and functioning democratic Palestinian institutions, based on respect for the rule of law and human rights, are vital for the two-state solution.

The EU is willing to do all that it can to support this important process, including through its continued assistance to the Central Elections Commission