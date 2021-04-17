Israeli warplanes conduct fresh airstrikes against positions in besieged Gaza Strip

Gaza/PNN/

Israeli occupation warplanes have carried out a series of airstrikes against targets across the Gaza Strip as Israel continues with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the Friday night strikes were carried out against targets belonging to the Hamas resistance movement, a few hours after Tel Aviv claimed that a rocket had been launched from the enclave at southern Israel.

The projectile set off rocket sirens in Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am in southern Israel.

The statement added that Israeli fighter jets and aircraft attacked a number of targets in the Gaza Strip.

Arabic-language Palestinian Wafa news agency, citing local sources, reported that at least two civilians sustained injuries as the Israeli warplanes struck a number of sites and agricultural lands in different areas of the Gaza Strip, and caused damage to houses and private properties.

The sources said the Israeli F-16 jets fired three missiles at a site west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which destroyed the building and set fire to it. Two people sustained injuries as a result.

Another site and agricultural lands in regions between Rafah and Khan Yunis city were struck as well.

The Israeli warplanes also bombed a site east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, destroying it and damaging the homes and properties of neighboring citizens.

The military aircraft also bombed a site southwest of Gaza City with at least two missiles, causing damage to the homes of local citizens.

The Friday night’s attacks against the Gaza Strip came just a day after the Israeli military bombed the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli regime every so often launches strikes against the blockaded enclave, accusing the resistance groups thereof of launching rockets.

Gaza has been under an Israeli land, air, and sea blockade since June 2007. The crippling siege has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty in the Gaza Strip.

Since 2008, Israel has waged three wars against Gaza, where two million Palestinians live under a 12-year Israeli blockade. Thousands of Gazans have been killed in each of these deadly wars.