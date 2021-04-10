Wounded Palestinian detainee contracts coronavirus in Israeli jail

Bethlehem /PNN/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) confirmed on Friday that another detainee had contracted the coronavirus at the Ofer military prison in the occupied West Bank.

PPS said in a statement that Abu Ajamiya, 19, was moved to a section of the detention facility, where prisoners infected with the highly contagious respiratory disease are isolated, shortly after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Palestinian teenager was arrested by the Israeli forces from his home in Dheisha refugee camp near Bethlehem on March 29, ten days after he was shot and injured in the leg by Israeli troops. He is expected to stand trial for unclear charges on April 12.

The latest case brings up the number of Palestinian detainees, who have so far contracted coronavirus inside Israeli prisons to 368.

More than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in some 17 Israeli jails, with dozens of them serving multiple life sentences.

Over 350 detainees, including women and minors, are under Israel’s administrative detention.

The so-called administrative detention, which is a form of imprisonment without trial or charge, allows authorities to incarcerate Palestinians for up to six months. The duration could be extended an infinite number of times.

Some Palestinian prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to 11 years.