Tayseer Khaled: The Israeli government is concerned about ICC and refuses to cooperate

Ramallah /PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, described the Israeli government’s claim that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda, does not have the power to initiate an investigation on suspicion that Israel has committed war crimes in the Palestinian territories occupied since June 1967, including East Jerusalem and that it will not cooperate with it is ridiculous and shows the extent of concern among the rulers of Tel Aviv and the possibility that they will appear before international justice for accountability to put an end to the policy of impunity, which has dominated Israel’s behavior for many years.

He added that the attitude of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , who denunciate the Prosecutor’s intention to open an investigation to crimes committed is ridiculous, and Israel cannot continue committing crimes in the West Bank, including Jerusalem and in the Gaza Strip, and At the same time, evading accountability , or constitutes claiming the essence of anti-Semitism and hypocrisy, which reflects a racist and colonialist standpoint , which he used to raise Anti-Semitism against every criticism of the occupation policy and that it places the State of Israel above the law and classifies it as an exceptional state whose leaders are not subject to any accountability Tayseer Khaled indicated that the Israeli reactions to the possibility of summoning its leaders involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity reflects their panic and lack of confidence in the ability to to be protected , and that the policy of impunity is coming to an end , and called the prosecutor of the Court, Fatou Bensouda, continuing to act responsibly and take the decision to initiate a judicial investigation into Israeli war crimes based on the files available in the court and not to transfer these files to her successor Karim Khan, who will assume the position next June as the Israeli occupation state and the American administration are betting