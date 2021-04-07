Palestinian man killed, his wife injured by Israeli army gunfire near Ramallah

Jerusalem /PNN/

Palestinians clashed today with Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint northwest of Jerusalem following the funeral of a man the soldiers killed earlier in a village near Ramallah.

Local sources said the soldiers fired teargas at the Palestinians who were protesting the murder of Osama Mansour, 42, earlier in the day at a checkpoint in Beir Nabala village. Several people reportedly suffocated from inhaling tear gas.

Mansour, who was shot and killed after soldiers opened fire at his car as he was heading home with his wife, who was injured but reported in moderate condition, was buried at his Biddu village, near Beir Nabala.

The wife of Mansour who was killed by Israeli soldiers said the ” Israeli soldiers” shot at her husband after they told him to proceed on the road.

“Then he (the soldier) looked at us and said go on. So we turned on the car and left when they started to shoot at us with live bullets. My husband fell in my lap. He asked me if I was hit and then was quiet. He was dead,” she said.

Mansour was today killed and his wife injured after they were shot by Israeli army gunfire near the village of Beir Nabala, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

It said in a statement that a Palestinian citizen was shot in the head with a live bullet and was in a critical condition when he arrived at the hospital in Ramallah, adding that his wife was also shot in the back and is currently in a stable condition.

According to local sources, the man was identified as 42-year-old Osama Mansour, from the village of Biddu, near Beir Nabala.

The Israeli army admitted in a statement that it opened fire at a car after it stopped at a flying checkpoint set up in Beir Nabala and then continued on the road.

Witnesses said that around 3:30 a.m., Israeli soldiers threw a stun grenade under Mansour’s car after it stopped at the checkpoint, which led the driver to speed away before the soldiers opened fire at the car killing the man and injuring his wife.