20 violations of media freedoms in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip during March

Ramallah – (5/4/2021) – The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA” monitored and documented a total of 20 violations against media freedoms in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the month of March, most of which were committed by the Israeli occupation, compared to a total of 21 violations recorded during the month of February.

Israeli violations

The Israeli occupation forces, authorities, and settlers committed a total of 15 attacks against media freedoms and press crews during the month of March. As it included the attack by a group of settlers on the Turkish Anatolian Agency staff, namely: (Mustafa Al-Kharouf, Fayez Abu Rumaila, and Ejrippet Elalb), by beating and smashing their vehicle, while they were preparing a report on the Corona epidemic in the Asfrin neighborhood in the western part of Jerusalem.

The Israeli army also prevented the Palestine TV crew, which included Omar Abu Awad, Fathi Brahma, Samer Abu Suleiman, Reuter’s photographer Adel Abu Nimah and Wafa photographer Suleiman Abu Sorour, from media coverage of the army’s demolition of Palestinian homes in the Jordan Valley.

The occupation soldiers detained the journalist, Mutassim Saqf Al-Hayt after they handcuffed him for about three hours while he was on his way to cover an anti-settlement march in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus. The Israeli intelligence summoned the director of We One Company for Press, Media and Film Production, Akram Saeed Abu Shalabak, and interrogated him on charges of carrying out media activities inside Jerusalem. Journalist Mona Al-Qawasmi was arrested and deported from Al-Aqsa Mosque for a week and her photography equipment was seized.

The Palestine TV crew (including Bakr Mamdouh and Mithqal al-Jayyousi), freelancer journalist Mahmoud Fawzi, and Quds News Network correspondent Abd al-Bahs were prevented from covering the settlers’ storming of Jabal al-Urma in the town of Beita, south of Nablus. The Palestine TV crew in Hebron (including Jihad Al-Qawasmi, Areen Al-Amla, and Iyad Al-Hashlamoun) were detained while preparing a report on settlement in the Ain Al-Bayda area, south of Hebron.

Palestinian violations

Last month witnessed a total of 5 violations committed by Palestinian parties in the West Bank and Gaza Strip (3 in Gaza, 2 in the West Bank), including summoning the Prosecutor for Institutions in Gaza, journalist Yusef Muhammad Faris, and interrogating him in connection with a complaint filed against him since 2020 by the Al Falah Charitable Society.

On the pretext of a post on Facebook criticizing the performance of the association. Journalist Muhammad Awad was threatened with arrest and summoned twice by phone by unknown persons who once claimed that they were from the municipality of Nuseirat and from the police investigation at another time, then from the police at the third time.

Muhammad was threatened after he published a comment about the mayor of Nuseirat buying a jeep for 33 thousand dollars and renewing his office furniture at about 100 shekels.

The Palestinian police arrested the journalist Mujahid Al-Saadi and assaulted him while covering a sit-in organized by women to protest the failure of the Palestinian security services to control conditions in the town of Burqin in Jenin, which witnessed repeated shootings.