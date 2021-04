RAMALLAH/PNN/

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC) announced this morning that 36 lists have registered for the upcoming legislative elections planned for May 22.

It said the CEC has already approved 13 lists and the others will be decided on within the coming few days.

Names of the approved lists and the candidates will be made public on April 6 after which people will be able to make any objections on any of the lists of candidates, it said.