Netanyahu Uses Land Annexation to Draw Settlers’ Votes in Knesset Elections

Bethlehem/PNN/ By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that Israeli PM Netanyahu laid the foundation stone for a new settlement neighborhood in order to win the settlers’ vote in the 24th Knesset elections that took place last week, a small settlement outpost is known as ‘Rivava’ built on Palestinian lands in the Deirestia village near Salfit, where he visited this settlement outpost a day before the elections. After a great tension with the settlers’ leadership, who attended the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the abovementioned settlement that named ‘Nefeh Ahayad’ in reference to Rabbi Ahayad Ettinger, who was killed in an attack near the settlement of Ariel 2 years ago. Netanyahu promised the settler leaders to intensify the construction of the outposts and to meet their demands.

In his speech to settlers and their leaders, Netanyahu reminded them of his history of promoting settlements since he was a young man at the age of 18, and in the course of adulation to settlers to gain their support in his election campaign, he stressed the need to strengthen control over what he called ‘the land of Israel’, and to gain the strength to endure all pressures and challenges in order to keep it.

He indicated that he and the Likud Party’s ministers all support legitimizing the settlement outposts completely, and he made a promise to the settlers that if a right-wing government is formed under his leadership, he will continue building in the settlements, calling on the attendees to turn out to the polls and elect him. He also made another visit to the settlement of Susiya as a step towards winning over the settlers’ votes, and to confirm that the settlement is a fixed doctrine for him and his party, he and a large number of settlers stormed the ancient Sosiya village in Masafir Yatta, south of Hebron, under the pretext of participating in the inauguration of an alleged archaeological site belonging to the settlement that located on the Palestinian land

As for the ongoing settlement plans, the Occupation Authorities distributed notices to seize 17 dunums and 497 meters of agricultural lands in the Al-Wajh area in the Sarta village, the Khirbet Qarqash area in the village of Burqin, and the areas of Khallet Hadeidah and Wadi Awad in the village of Haris, west of Salfit Governorate in order to establish an infrastructure and build roads linking a number of settlements in the area, where they intend to open a road linking the settlement of Barkan and the Samaria street.

At the international level, the Occupation Authorities exposed international condemnations on its settlement policy. The United Nations called on the Israeli Occupation Authorities to immediately stop its settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories and warned against continuing the demolition of Palestinian buildings and confiscation of their lands. This came according to the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Winsland, during a session of the Security Council, where he confirmed that Israel is continuing to build Settlements despite Security Council Resolution 2334, which calls for an immediate and complete cessation of settlements and respecting all their legal obligations in this regard, as the settlements do not have any legal legitimacy and represent a flagrant violation of the International Law.

Within the context, 550 international organizations issued an appeal to the United Nations calling for justice for the Palestinian people and an end to Israel’s impunity and emphasized that the Palestinians suffer from a continuous catastrophe, against the backdrop of continued settlement colonialism and Israeli apartheid, represented in institutional repression, forced displacement and dispossession of the Palestinian people since the beginning of the Nakba in 1948.

The appeal touched the policy of demolishing Palestinian homes and facilities, stressing that the Humsa al-Fawqa town has been subjected to demolitions over 6 times by the Israeli occupation authorities during the past five months. Currently, 11 Palestinian families residing in the Hamsa al-Fawqa, which is included in what the Israeli occupation authorities have declared as a ‘firing zone’ – are subject to the Israeli discriminatory Israeli system of permits and urban planning, which deprives these families and others of obtaining housings permits.