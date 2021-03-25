UNOPS and Japan provide medical equipment for Al-makassed  Hospital in East Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

UNOPS and the Government of Japan handed over the equipment of urgently needed essential drugs and medical consumables for the hospital worth USD $909,090 under the Japan supplementary budget during a small ceremony at Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

The Japanese Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine His Excellency Mr. MAGOSHI Masayuki and UNOPS Director of the Jerusalem Office Mr. Tokumitsu KOBAYASHI attended the ceremony in presence of Al-Makassed Hospital Director Dr. Adnan Farhoud in East Jerusalem.

Throughout the 12 months project, UNOPS procured and delivered 35 different types of essential drugs and 68 medical consumable devices on behalf of the Government of Japan for Al-Makassed hospital, the main healthcare provider in East Jerusalem that receives patients from Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza.

During the ceremony, H.E. Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki expressed his deep gratitude to UNOPS for their efforts in completing this vital project. “According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of the family, and I believe this would not be possible without reliable access to urgently needed medical supplies.

Despite the enormously difficult situation facing the whole world due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is important not to lose hope and to work together to overcome the current economic, social, and health challenges. Therefore, the Government of Japan keeps committed to supporting the healthcare system to ensure the dignity of the Palestinian people” he stated.

The delivered medical equipment is given at a critical time due to the ongoing financial crisis at Al-Makassed hospital and its inability to meet the operational costs.

The hospital thus will significantly improve the healthcare services provided for around 1,350 patients (at least 50% female) seeking health services at Al-Makassed Hospital and will ensure that urgently needed essential drugs and medical consumables are available when and as needed for life-saving purposes.

“ We are pleased that UNOPS through the Government of Japan fund was able to provide all the medical supplies and consumables essential to enable Al-Makassed health workers to be safe as well as prepared to receive patients,” said Tokumitsu Kobayashi UNOPS Director in the Jerusalem Office.

“We are also positive that this assistance will support the hospital to effectively manage the urgent needs of its patients during and under difficult conditions especially the COVID-19 pandemic. UNOPS also remains ready to further support Japan in Palestine to fruitfully respond to the Palestinian healthcare system urgent needs” he added.